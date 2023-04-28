Newcastle Airport Terminal Expansion Ready For Take-off With Contractor Appointed

Newcastle Airport’s expansion has taken a significant step forward today with the contract for upgrades to the terminal awarded to Construction Control.

The company is already handling the upgrades to the Premium Carpark, and recently undertook Canberra Airport’s facelift.

Work on the new $55 million two-storey terminal is slated to begin within a month. Once complete in 2024 the Cox Architects designed building will connect to the existing single-level facility, doubling the capacity at Williamtown.

Dr Peter Cock, CEO of Newcastle Airport, said it will be a game changer and provide a world-class passenger experience for the Hunter region.

“The biggest beneficiaries of the airport’s upgrade will be the people of the Hunter region. This project is a critical development to support economic growth and we are excited to have Construction Control onboard.”

“We’re also proud of the actual built form being designed and built to target a 5-star Green Star rating accreditation, it will be a landmark building for the region,” said Dr Cock.

David Hill, Director and NSW State Manager of Construction Control, added, “This is an important project for the region, and we are very proud to be the selected delivery partner.”

Work is already underway on the $66 million runway upgrade which will enable it to accommodate long-haul, wide-body aircraft. Conversations are also progressing with airlines as the airport looks to connect to an Asian or Middle Eastern hub.