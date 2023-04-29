Duo Front Newcastle Court Following Late Night Police Chase

A man and woman have faced court following a police chase through several sleepy Newcastle suburbs on Thursday night.

About 11.20pm, officers were patrolling Newcastle Road at Jesmond, when they attempted to pull over a station wagon for a random breath test.

The driver allegedly failed to stop sparking a police chase that ended in Kotara South after road spikes were laid down, deflating the vehicle’s tires and successfully halting it.

A 36-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and taken to Newcastle Police Station.

The man was charged with five counts of possess prohibited drug, police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.

The woman was charged with possess prohibited drug, possess prescribed restricted substance, and breach of bail.

Both were denied bail and appeared before Newcastle Local Court on Friday.