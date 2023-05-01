Local researchers undertaking new study aimed at killing cancer cells

A new clinical trial from local researchers is now underway and it’s being touted as potentially being on the cusp of a medical breakthrough.

Researchers from ImmVirX, which is based out of the Hunter Medical Research Institute, along with the University of Newcastle are trialing new cancer immunotherapy combinations, which are hoped to beat common types of the disease.

As part of the trial, the combinations, known as oncolytic viruses (IVX037), will be used to target, infect and kill cancer cells and as those cells are destroyed, new virus particles are released to help them destroy the remaining tumour.

The study is only in the early stages, but if successful could mean a treatment option for colorectal, ovarian, gastric and pancreatic cancers.

The goal of Phase 1a, is to evaluate safety, tolerability and preliminary effectiveness. The trial will start with a dose frequency escalation period with nine to 12 patients, treated with one to three doses of IVX037, followed by a cohort expansion stage with a further 15 patients treated at the recommended dosing regimen.

Phase 1b of the study will assess the recommended dosing regimen of IVX037 in up to 45 patients when combined with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

ImmVirX CEO and Co-Founder, Dr Malcolm McColl, said it was a key milestone for ImmVirX and he was proud of the dedication and skill applied to enable the start of the important phase of the study.

“IVX037 has been developed by our highly experienced team based in our facilities in the Hunter Medical Research Institute in Newcastle. The agent has demonstrated safety and efficacy in preclinical studies.

“Having only commenced operations in the first quarter of 2020 we are excited to enter the clinic and assess IVX037 in colorectal, gastric and ovarian cancer patients where there is a high unmet need for better therapies. We look forward to providing updates on clinical progress during the year.”