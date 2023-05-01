Bus privatisation review underway

Local bus services will come under the state government’s microscope.

The new Transport Minister Jo Haylen announced today that a bus industry taskforce will be established to look at the consequences of bus privatisation and work out whether the existing services and arrangements need to be changed, making good on a pre-election commitment.

It could mean big things for services here in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie where there have been complaints of reduced services and timetables since Keolis Downer took over the network.

Last year, a parliamentary inquiry found since the privatisation of bus services in the Newcastle area, there have been more limited services, higher costs for passengers, worse pay and conditions for drivers, as well as changes such as to stops, frequency and routes, without proper consultation.

The initial findings of the review are due to be handed down on June 10.