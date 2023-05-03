$6.6 million more for Hunter roads

Four local council areas in the Hunter are sharing in $6.6 million in additional funding for road projects.

The Federal Government has announced the funding under the fourth phase of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program.

An additional $250 million investment has been made available to councils classified as rural, regional or outer-urban to spend on road projects. In the Hunter the councils who benefit are:

Cessnock Council will receive $1,065,399 plus an additional $614,546

Lake Macquarie Council will receive $1,752,388 plus an additional $1,010,816

Muswellbrook Council will receive $577,898 plus an additional $333,344

Singleton Council will receive $816,085 plus an additional $470,736

Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said roads are always at the top of the list for funding requests from Councils, particularly recently.

“The roads in the Hunter electorate really copped it during in July 2022 and the subsequent rain events we have had since then.

“Every little bit helps and this $6.6million will go a long way to helping the Councils across the Hunter electorate with their road repairs and upgrades.”

In March, the Government extended project construction timelines for Phases 1–3 of the program. Councils across Australia will now have until 30 June 2024 to complete works, giving them a much-needed extra year on the LRCI construction timeframes for all three phases.

Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Kristy McBain said the money will make a huge difference to local communities.

“Phases 1-4 of the LRCI program involve $3.25 billion of Australia Government funding, with Phases 1-3 supporting around 9,500 projects nationwide.

“We recognise the positive difference LRCI-supported projects make to communities.

“We are steadfast in our support and recognition for local councils as trusted delivery partners of the crucial infrastructure and services communities need and deserve.”