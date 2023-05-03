Proposed name change to part of Islington Park

A piece of parkland in Newcastle is set to be renamed, with an application submitted to the Geographical Names Board (GNB).

The request has come from the Hunter Peace Group, with the support of Newcastle Council, to rename the patch between the off-leash area at Islington Park and Tighes Hill Tafe, east of Maitland Road.

The Hunter Peace Group wants to rename that part of the Islington park, Tighes Hill Peace Park to recognise the City of Newcastle’s long and proud activist history in the fight for nuclear disarmament and the pursuit of world peace.

Chair of the Geographical Names Board Narelle Underwood said feedback is being sought on the proposal to name Tighes Hill Peace Park at the request of The Hunter Peace Group.

“We want to give everyone an opportunity to be heard and provide their feedback on this proposed name. Engaging the local community is important in considering the proposal.”

Details of the proposal can be viewed and submissions lodged on the Geographical Names Board’s website. Alternatively, written submissions may be mailed to the Secretary, Geographical Names Board, 346 Panorama Ave, Bathurst, NSW 2795.

The closing date for submissions is 14 May 2023.