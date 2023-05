Police are appealing for information after the Soldiers Point Bowling Club was held up last night.

A man wielding an offensive weapon entered the venue around 7.30pm, threatening a female bar attendant and demanding money.

He fled the scene with a sum of cash, heading west down Soldiers Point Road on a bicycle wearing dark clothing and a balaclava.

No one was injured in the incident and an investigation has been launched.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.