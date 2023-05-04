Jenny’s Place and Zahra Foundation changing women’s lives in the Hunter

In some alarming statistics, one in six Australian women have experienced partner economic abuse, and a new program in Newcastle is helping those one in six women get back up on their feet.

Newcastle-based crisis support provider Jenny’s Place has worked with the Zahra Foundation on a Pathways to Empowerment program that helps women who have suffered economic abuse rebuild their lives.

The program was announced last year thanks to $730,000 from the Greater Charitable Foundation that will enable the program to run for three years.

The first intake of women have just finished the seven-week program and say they are already experiencing life-changing results.

Program participant, Sandra said her involvement in the program has already set her life on a new and positive path.

“When starting the program I felt isolated and alone, and my self-esteem and self-worth were at its lowest,” Sandra said.

“In just seven weeks I’ve grown in many ways and the trajectory of my life has totally changed. I’ve set attainable goals and now have real hope for my future.

“I now have plans to enrol in study and have made new strong connections with the other participants. Meeting other like-minded women with similar experiences and stories was my favourite part of the program.

“I would loved to have been part of a program like this years ago because it is so valuable and practical. I hope many more women who’ve had similar experiences to me can access this program because they too deserve the opportunity to learn and grow.”

Zahra Foundation Australia Chief Executive Officer, Kelly-Ann Tansley, said she was encouraged by the outcomes of the program’s first intake, which was made possible through the partnership with Greater Charitable Foundation and collaboration with Jenny’s Place.

“If we want to stop violence against women, we must ensure women are not only physically safe, but safe from economic exploitation and coercion. This is the fundamental purpose of the Pathways to Empowerment program,” Kelly-Ann said.

“To have six women complete the first program in the Hunter is a wonderful result, particularly when you hear from our facilitators the positive outcomes each of the women experienced,

“During the program we had one woman gain access to supports to complete her work placement, two are enrolling at TAFE, and we also supported one participant to access additional support at TAFE to maintain her education while living with a disability.

“These are life-changing results for these women, which could have been very different if not for their participation in the program and support of the team at Jenny’s Place, who have done an incredible job in delivering this program and changing these women’s lives in such a short time.”

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault or domestic or family violence, support is available via: 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732