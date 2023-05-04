Local threatened frog numbers set for a boost under new collaboration

Frog numbers in the Olney State Forest near Lake Macquarie are set to increase, thanks to a new project collaboration between the University of Newcastle and the state Forestry Corporation.

Artificial ponds have been strategically scattered throughout the area, in an effort to encourage breeding of threatened species of frogs, such as the Littlejohns Tree Frog and Giant Burrowing Frog.

It’s hoped the ponds will encourage breeding amongst the amphibians and in turn boost their populations.

Lead Researcher, Dr Alex Callen from the University of Newcastle says the habitats will also serve to provide climatic refuge for many of the fauna in the forest in the face of shifting climates.

“The race is on to increase the population size of two threatened frog species which were affected by the 2019 Black Summer fires to future-proof them from the incoming El Nino climate shift, which can bring extended periods of hot, dry weather.

“The global amphibian pandemic which has decimated frog populations for more than three decades is the primary driver of more than 200 amphibian extinctions globally, with another 2400 on the same trajectory. This can reduce populations to such small sizes they then risk local extinction from additional threats such as shifting climates, predation by invasive species, water pollution and habitat destruction.

“Because disease has reduced the population of some frogs to very low levels, they are more susceptible to local extinction from stochastic events like drought and wildfire. Creating breeding habitat can increase population size to buffer threatened species from these events,” Dr Callen said.