Have You Seen Tahlia?

Police are calling for public assistance to help locate a young girl missing from her Hunter Valley home for three days.

14-year-old Tahlia was last seen in East Maitland around 3am on Wednesday, April 3.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District want to speak to Tahlia to ensure she is safe, she is not in any trouble.

She is described as Caucasian in appearance, with a thin build, between 160 and 170cm tall, with long dark brown hair.

The last time she was seen she was wearing black jeans, a black jumper, and red slides.

Anyone who can help locate Tahlia is urged to contact Maitland Police Station or Crime Stoppers.