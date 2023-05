A training day for Port Stephens Marine Rescue turned into a rescue operation yesterday when a small runabout required rescue in open waters,

The boat in distress was adrift about 3 nautical miles off Broughton Island and needed help getting back into Little Beach boat ramp.

Port Stephens 31 established a tow and headed back in, cleverly maneuvering around a yacht race that was in full swing at the time.

The vessel was returned safety to shore.