Charlestown Granny Flat Goes Up In Flames

Firefighters have saved a Charlestown home after a blaze tore through a granny flat on the property this afternoon.

Neighbours spotted smoke pouring from the rear of the address on EK Avenue, raising the alarm just before 1 o’clock and three Fire & Rescue tankers rushed to the scene.

Once they arrived, crews were able to establish that the fire was contained to the granny flat attached to the back of the main house and quickly extinguished it to stop the flames spreading.

A Fire & Rescue Spokesperson confirmed no one was home at the time of the incident.

Firefighters will mop up and investigate the cause.