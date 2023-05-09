Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper elected Speaker of the Legislative Assembly

Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper has officially been elected Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, following weeks of speculation.

The Independent was elected unopposed to the position, while Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery was elevated to Deputy Speaker.

The Hunter’s nine MP’s have also been sworn into the new parliament this morning, five of those with Cabinet positions including Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp, Swansea MP Yasmin Catley, Charlestown MP Jodie Harrison, Port Stephens MP Kate Washington and Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison.

The remaining two, Cessnock MP Clayton Barr and Nationals MP for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell will both serve on the Speakers Panel.