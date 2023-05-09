Council To Install Electronic Parking Sensors Along Darby Street

Sensors which monitor parking around the busy Darby Street precinct will be fitted in the next few weeks in a bid to increase turnover.

The new technology will be set beneath the road pavement in parking spaces along Darby Street (between Queen and Bull Street), Council Street (between Darby Street and Council Street Carpark exit) and in the Council owned carpark behind the Hotel Delany.

Newcastle Deputy Lord Mayor Declan Clausen said the popular dining and retail strip was selected by Newcastle Council as a location for the sensors in response to feedback from local businesses which had reported some people were parked well beyond their allotted time in the prized two-hour parking zones.

“We conducted extensive consultation with businesses, as part of the highly successful Darby Street Streets as Shared Spaces project… We heard parking turnover was a concern for businesses, who requested [Council] explore more options to improve parking availability,” Cr Clausen said.

“Many local businesses have told us that some drivers are parking well beyond the two-hour limit, which prevents people who are coming for a meal or coffee from being able to find a spot on Darby Street.”

The sensors work by recording when a vehicle arrives in a parking spot and when it leaves, monitoring the length of time the vehicle has stayed in the space. They will not collect information that identifies cars.

Cr Clausen said the sensors will support Council staff in enforcing the existing time restrictions while ensuring turnover.

“Installing the sensor technology will allow us to collect data on parking occupancy and turnover, ensuring parking spaces and restrictions suit the needs of customers and traders now and into the future,” Cr Clausen said.

The sensors will also be rolled out along Beaumont Street in Hamilton later this year, with areas along Newcastle’s Hunter Street also under consideration.