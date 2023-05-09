Missing Sydney teenager believed to be in Newcastle

A young girl missing from Sydney’s inner west is believed to have travelled to the Newcastle region.

14-year-old Kimberley Williams was last seen leaving a home on Taylor Street at Annandale on Friday morning and when she didn’t return home or make contact with family they raised the alarm.

She was reported missing to officers from Leichhardt Police Area Command, who commenced inquiries into her whereabouts due to concerns for her welfare due to her age.

Kimberly is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, with distinctive coloured hair – with half coloured bright pink, and the other half coloured green. She was last seen wearing a school uniform, a blue jacket and light blue polo top.

She is known to frequent the Leichhardt, Rosehill, Parramatta and Riverwood areas, while it’s believed she may have travelled to the Newcastle region.

Anyone who may have seen Kimberly or has information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000