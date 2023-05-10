Teenager missing from Muswellbrook

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a teenager missing from the Upper Hunter.

16-year-old Thomas Beckingham was last seen leaving a home on Forbes Street in Muswellbrook at 11:30am yesterday.

When he failed to return home or make contact with family members, he was reported missing to officers from Hunter Valley Police District, who commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to his age.

Thomas is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of a slim build, brown hair, moustache and brown eyes and is believed to be in the Muswellbrook, or Sydney area.

Anyone who may have seen Thomas or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Hunter Valley Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.