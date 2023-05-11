Large swells batters Newcastle beaches

Newcastle Council has assessed the cities beaches following the large swells over the last few days.

While Stockton fared well considering the southerly direction of the swell, Bar, Dixon and Merewether all lost large amounts of sand, causing bedrock to be exposed in some areas where the southerly swell hits with full force.

Works have been underway along the stretch to stabilise the shoreline, however it appears to have been unsuccessful this time around.

The ocean baths were also inundated, but thankfully those working on the upgrades there were prepared and managed to pause work and secure equipment before the weather system moved in.

When possible, they continue work on other areas of the site to maintain progress.

The Bureau of Meteorology issues another Hazardous Surf Warning today for the entire NSW coastline.