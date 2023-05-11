Land search underway at Laguna for missing man

Police and family are growing more concerned by the day about John Simpson who has been missing from Laguna, near Wollombi at Cessnock for almost a month.

Hunter Valley Police District officers issued an appeal for help to find the 42-year-old yesterday who was last seen on Great North Road on April 12 – his family hold serious concerns for his welfare and say his disappearance is out of character.

A land search is underway today at Laguna with local police and State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers.

John is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall with medium build, brown hair and a grey beard.

Anyone who sees John or has any information about his disappearance is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.