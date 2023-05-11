Police investigating motorbike heist at Morisset

Police are on the hunt for the culprits of a motorbike heist at Morisset earlier this week.

In the early hours on Monday morning, between 1:30am and 6am, two people forced entry to the store on Alliance Avenue, before five motorbikes and riding equipment, including helmets, gloves, goggles and kitbags were stolen.

Police say the offenders took off in a grey ute and have released CCTV images of the pair and the ute, as they ramp up their investigations.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.