Coalfields residents were shaken by an earthquake late last night.

Geoscience Australia recorded a 2.6 magnitude earthquake at 10:32pm between Mount Vincent and Quorrobolong near Cessnock.

It measured five kilometres underground.

There haven’t been any reports of injuries or damage.

The last earthquake in the Hunter was recorded at Gresford near Dungog on April 2nd, it measured 3.2 on the Richter Scale and was felt by residents as far away as Anna Bay and Soldiers Point.