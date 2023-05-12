Police appeal for information following ‘suspicious’ house fire at Metford

An appeal for information following a house fire at Metford on Wednesday has been launched by Police.

Emergency services rushed to the home on Chelmsford Drive at around 11pm with reports of the fire and when they arrived worked from defensive positions to extinguish the flames.

The situation seemed to be under control until fire fighters were called back to the address after the fire flared back up at around 5am.

Police are now investigating the cause, which is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with dashcam, CCTV or information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.