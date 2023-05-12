Safe Passage For Marine Rescue Base At Lake Macquarie

Marine Rescue volunteers now have safe passage to and from their search and rescue headquarters at Swansea Heads.

The Search and Rescue Coordination Centre operates year round in support of the Lake Macquarie Marine Rescue unit which is the busiest in NSW, carrying out more than 465 rescues over the summer boating season.

A $670,000 upgrade to the access road is officially complete with the route linking the base to the corner of Wallsend and Waratah Streets now fully graded and sealed.

Previously, conditions on the 750-metre gravel and clay stretch would become hazardous during heavy rain, hampering safe and efficient access for volunteers.

Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie Unit Commander Jim Wright said the upgrade will mean personnel can rapidly respond to boating emergencies.

“It will provide a safer road for our members to attend the base and carry out their mission of saving lives on the water,” Mr Wright said.

“It will also make the base more accessible to the public which we hope will increase our opportunity to promote safe boating to the community.”

Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper echoed that sentiment, saying it will allow local volunteers to get on with the job of keeping the community safe.

“This investment in better road infrastructure ensures Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie can get immediate 24/7 access to their operations base in all weather conditions to help save lives.”

The road upgrade was funded by Crown Lands in the Department of Planning and Environment and was managed by Lake Macquarie City Council.