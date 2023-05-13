Fire and Rescue station opening their doors today across the Hunter

Hunter residents have the chance to meet and greet with our local fire heroes, as part of the Fire and Rescue Open Day kicking off this morning.

27 local stations are taking part in the annual event, which will see doors open between 10am and 2pm, with some merging so that normal operations can continue across the board in case of an emergency.

Fire and Rescue are promising activities for the kids including fire truck demonstrations, fire fighting equipment and for the parents information on how to make the home more fire safe.

