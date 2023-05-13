Swansea Channel set to be dredged in July

The dredging of Swansea Channel is earmarked to be complete in July, following the selection of a contractor to undertake the works.

Transport for NSW has published a tender to engage a contractor for the dredging with application closing on June. Once the tender is selected, 15,000 cubic metres of sand will be removed in July, before another 15,000 cubic metres is again removed in Autumn next year.

The project is also waiting on the outcome of an environmental approval process to expedite the works, which is set to be finalised by the end of this month.

Swansea MP Yasmin Catley says the dredging will reinstate a minimum depth in the main channel to allow vessels of 2.5 metre draft and a channel width of 30 metres.

“The aim of these dredging campaigns is to ensure the improvement and maintenance of safe navigation for commercial and recreational vessels travelling through the Swansea Channel.

“Transport for NSW Maritime is also developing a 10-year strategy for the ongoing dredging of the Swansea Channel.”

“This has been an ongoing issue for over two years, and this announcement makes clear the Minns Labor Government is delivering on our commitment to dredge Swansea Channel,” Ms Catley said.