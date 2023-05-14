Pickers continue dominant 2023 season

The Maitland Pickers put on another stellar performance in their grand final rematch against the Macquarie Scoropions yesterday afternoon.

Maitland was victorious against the Scorps 25-16 at Maitland’s No.1 Sportsground in round seven of the 2023 Newcastle Rugby League.

Last year the Pickers produced an outstanding performance against Macquarie in the grand final at McDonald Jones Stadium winning the game 40-4.

The win yesterday was off the back of a loss in round six to the Cessnock Goannas which was followed by a bye for the side and well deserved week off.

Maitland also welcomed back five representative players after the City vs Country games with Gary Anderson, James Bradley, Jayden Butterfield, Chad O’Donnell and Lincoln Smith back with the squad.

Reserve grade also won their game against the Scorpions yesterday by an even greater margin 32-10.

In the other games in Newcastle Rugby League yesterday, Wyong edged out the Northern Hawks 22-16 and South Newcastle won against Western Suburbs 18-12.

There’s one more game of round seven left that will be played this afternoon with Lakes United taking on Central Newcastle.

Cessnock, Kurri Kurri and the Entrance all have byes this weekend.

Image: Smart Artist, Maitland