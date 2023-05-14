Woman in serious condition after being stabbed by a man known to her on the Central Coast

A woman is in a serious condition at the John Hunter Hospital after being stabbed multiple times by a man known to her on the Central Coast last night.

Emergency services were called to a property on the Pacific Highway at Lake Haven at about 9pm after reports a woman had been injured.

Tuggerah Lakes Police District officers and NSW Ambulance paramedics found a woman at the intersection of Lake Haven Drive and Stratford Avenue suffering multiple stab wounds.

Police were told the 56-year-old woman was injured after being involved in an altercation with a man known to her in the driveway of the Pacific Highway property.

When neighbours intervened the woman ran off and the man allegedly smashed the windows of the woman’s vehicle and fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the John Hunter Hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police established multiple crime scenes and after a search of the area found a 68-year-old man at a nearby home on Holly Close – he had allegedly broken into the house and caused extensive damage with a hammer.

He was arrested and taken to Wyong Police Station.

The man was charged with attempted murder (DV), cause wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder (DV), break and enter house – destroy property, destroy or damage property (DV) and three counts of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (DV). He has been refused bail to appear at Wyong Local Court tomorrow.

If you need to speak with someone, all the Domestic Violence Hotline, 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732