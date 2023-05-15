$1 million spent on 3.5km of footpaths in Newcastle

Newcastle Council says its on track to complete more than 3.5 kilometres of new footpaths and shared pathways by the end of June.

After completing new paths at Beresfield, Mayfield, Jesmond, New Lambton, Birmingham Gardens and Waratah West, an 800 metre long, three metre wide loop around Myers Park at Adamstown is nearing completion as part of a larger staged upgrade project at the sporting facility, while a 700 metre long footpath under construction on the southern side of McCaffrey Drive at Rankin Park will provide a link between local schools, a childcare centre, and the shopping centre is almost done.

Council says this year alone they have invested $1 million into new infrastructure.

Deputy Lord Mayor Declan Clausen said Council receives hundreds of requests for new footpaths each year and is seeking to harness that community feedback to create a framework for prioritising new pedestrian projects.

Developed as part of Council’s Walking and Mobility Plan, the Principal Pedestrian Network will provide a mapped network of existing and future pedestrian routes that support activity into and around key destinations such as neighbourhood and local centres, schools, parks, and transport stops.

Declan Clausen said community feedback is important to ensuring our pedestrian networks cater for everyone including older residents, people with mobility or vision impairments, school children, tourists and recreational pedestrians.

“We’re looking to hear from residents on the routes and destinations that are important to them,

“This feedback will help City of Newcastle prioritise new infrastructure where it is needed most, or where it will deliver complete paths, which will help address barriers to walking and improve the overall safety and experience of pedestrians.”

Residents can provide their feedback via an interactive storymap on the Council’s website until 5pm on 17 May. Visit https://haveyoursay.newcastle.nsw.gov.au/principal-pedestrian-network for more details.