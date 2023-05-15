Search for answers after JD the dog shot at Pokolbin

A dog that is believed to have been shot, is on the mend after going through life-saving surgery.

Police have confirmed they were notified of a horrific incident out at Pokolbin on May 10 where council rangers picked up a dog that was found lying injured at the end of Maurice Road in bushland.

The dog had injuries consistent with being shot not that day but possibly days or up to a week beforehand – he had wounds on its legs as well and was very underweight.

The rangers took the dog, named JD, to a vet at Morpeth who treated the dog for his injuries.

Vets undertook life-saving surgery on JD whose wounds had turned nasty and necrotic.

The Maitland Animal Management Facility tracked down JD’s previous owner who had re-homed the dog for free to someone named Darren in March at Millfield.

Police are aware of the incident and anyone with information about the dog is being urged to contact the animal management facility on 0438 742541. All information is kept strictly confidential.

Thankfully, JD is doing well and is slowly on the mend.