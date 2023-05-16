Man arrested over Windale home invasion

A man has been arrested over an alleged home invasion at Windale last week.

Police say three men forced their way into the home on Myall Street at around 2:45am on Friday, before threatening the occupants with a nail gun and demanding money.

Lake Macquarie detectives have been on the case since and identified one of the trio as a 37-year-old Belmont South man, who was identified at another Windale address on Monday, where he was in breach of an Apprehended Violence Order.

Police attended his address where they found the man hiding in the home. He was arrested and taken back to Belmont Police Station where he was charged with a number of offences and refused bail.