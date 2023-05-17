Wanted man caught at Charlestown

A man will remain behind bars after leading police on a pursuit at Charlestown last week.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers attempted to pull over the driver, who was in a stolen Kia cerrato on Fraser Parade at around 7pm on Friday.

When he failed to stop a short pursuit was initiated, before the vehicle was dumped and the chase continued on foot.

Police eventually tracked down the 45-year-old man, before he was arrested and charged over the theft and pursuit.

A background check revealed he was also wanted on multiple break in and property offences throughout the Hunter.

The man was refused bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court late next month.