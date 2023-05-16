Police ramp up search to find John Simpson at Laguna

Police are today stepping up a desperate search to find a man who has been missing for a month in the Laguna area.

42-year-old John Simpson was last seen driving on Great North Road at Laguna at about 2pm on Thursday April 13 near his 50-acre property. Police believe Mr Simpson was with someone else that day and that his ute broke down and he fixed it and then that person saw him drive off in the repaired vehicle.

When he couldn’t be located or contact by family, Hunter Valley Police District officers were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts as the disappearance for so long was out of character.

Family have told police it’s not unusual for Mr Simpson to go weeks without contacting family and it is possible he has even moved interstate and not told anyone.

“Today we’re conducting a search operation with the assistance of a number of specialist police resources and also the SES. We will be searching in both directions along Great North Road, Watagan Creek Road and Milsons Arm Road and the purpose of that is to ensure that Mr Simpson has not succumbed to any misadventure,” Hunter Valley Police District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Matt Zimmer told the 2HD Newsroom.

“These locations are areas where he was known to walk and ride a push bike.

“Due to the extended time period of no contact police now hold serious concerns for Mr Simpson’s welfare. It is possible that he has relocated, including interstate, and no one has been notified of his current whereabouts.

“I would encourage anyone who knows the current whereabouts of Mr Simpson or anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to contact Cessnock Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

Mr Simpson didn’t have any health issues or mental health issues.

“Our avenues are now all exhausted, we just don’t know,” said Detective Inspector Zimmer.

As part of inquiries, Hunter Valley Police District officers with the assistance of specialist resources, conducted a search of a Laguna property last week.

John is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, with medium build, brown hair and a grey beard.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.