Young offenders arrested over break ins at Lake Macquarie

Lake Macquarie police say there has been a concerning number of break ins over the last month at Blacksmiths, Pelican and Marks Point.

A number of items were allegedly been stolen in the dead of night between midnight and 5am from mid-April to early May.

Police have used CCTV and information from the public to investigate a number of suspects and leads – a search warrant was executed on Karong Street at Blacksmiths on May 5 with a large amount of stolen property recovered and returned to owners.

Multiple young persons were charged with a range of property offences and will appear before Children’s Courts in the coming months at Broadmeadow and Raymond Terrace.

Inquiries are still ongoing into a stolen vehicle, but police are encouraging homeowners to consider installing good quality CCTV and dash cams if you can.

Police also said that should you see people wandering the streets in the hours of darkness, acting suspiciously, particularly should they be wearing clothing that conceals their face (hoodies, balaclavas, covid masks, etc) and/or gloves please contact your local police station or 000 immediately.