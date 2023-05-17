More properties infested with varroa mite in the Hunter

Almost a year after the first detection of the bee-killing Varroa Mite in the Hunter, the deadly insects continue to be found.

With the beekeeping industry all but wiped out in NSW, two new detections have been found this week at Swansea and Singleton.

The new infested premises are located within existing Surveillance Emergency Zones (SEZ) and have resulted in an extension of the Eradication Emergency (red) Zone west of Singleton and an extension south of Greater Newcastle in the Swansea area.

NSW Bio security officers are reminding everyone reminder that honey bees cannot be moved without an appropriate Hive Movement Declaration or approved Movement Permit. If the move is within the General Emergency Zone (blue zone), a Hive Movement Declaration must be completed prior to the move, and any move involving the Surveillance Emergency Zone (purple zone) requires an approved Permit.

There have now been 156 infested premises detected across NSW, the majority are here in the Hunter region.