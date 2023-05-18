Maitland Triathlon cancelled after 30 years

After being held in Morpeth for the last 30 years, the Maitland Triathlon will no longer take place.

Organisers posted on their Facebook page last night that they had been informed by local traffic authorities that despite no issues, complaints or breaches, the event is no longer regarded as “safe”.

They say they were told they’f have to make significant changes to their already “substantial” traffic plan and doing that “makes the event no longer viable both logistically or financially”.

Organisers said that the traffic issue combined with water quality uncertainty left them with no other choice but to cancel the event entirely.

The next event was scheduled for October 8 and would’ve included a sprint distance triathlon, the standard Olympic distance and a long distance triathlon with a 2000 metre swim, 60 kilometre cycle and a 15 kilometre run.

Anyone who had paid to enter already will be refunded within the next week.