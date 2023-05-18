Teen Arrested After Dramatic Pursuit Through Newcastle Suburbs

A teenager will face a children’s court accused of leading police on a dramatic pursuit through Newcastle’s western suburbs in an allegedly stolen car.

Around 9.30 last night, reports a Kia Rio had been stolen from Metcalfe Street at Wallsend reached Newcastle City Police.

About half an hour later, officers patrolling in New Lambton spotted the Kia travelling on Newcastle Road. They tried to pull the vehicle over, but when the driver refused to stop a pursuit was initiated.

Nearly a dozen police cars were seen following the Kia through Jesmond and out to Hexham, with road spikes deployed in a bid to bring the chase to an end.

The Kia was eventually stopped on the Pacific Highway at Hexham where the driver – a 15-year-old boy – was arrested.

He was taken to Waratah Police Station and charged with police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.

The teen was refused bail to appear before a children’s court today.