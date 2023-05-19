Re-appeal Launched For Information In Disappearance Of Newcastle Man From Dubbo

Detectives are trying to fit the puzzle pieces together in the disappearance of Newcastle man James Hunter more than three years ago.

The Tighes Hill man travelled for work on rural properties in the state’s west including at Dubbo, Mendooran and Dunedoo. He was also known to frequent Walgett and Lightning Ridge where he would mine for opals.

He maintained contact with family members, who last saw him in person in December 2019, when he was in the Newcastle area.

After failing to make contact with his family for several months, Mr Hunter was reported missing to police in July 2021.

Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District commenced numerous inquiries and have conducted searches for him since that time, but all have failed to locate Mr Hunter who would now be 54-years-old.

Strike Force Yurinigh was set up in March 2022 and investigators have been able to establish Mr Hunter was last seen at a pharmacy on Macquarie Street in Dubbo on Friday 28 February 2020 and has not accessed his bank accounts since then.

In the same month the strike force was activated a blue 2005 Toyota Hilux utility belonging to Mr Hunter was located on a property he was working at in Mendooran. It was seized for forensic examination.

Police and family continue to hold concerns for Mr Hunter’s welfare, and are renewing their appeal to the community to come forward with any information that may assist detectives with their ongoing investigations.

He is described as being Caucasian in appearance, about 175cm tall, of a medium build with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who has information in relation to his whereabouts or of relevance to the investigation is urged to contact Dubbo Police or Crime Stoppers.