Sunk trawler leaks pollutants at Nelson Bay

Raymond Terrace fire and rescue crews were called to a incident involving a sunken trawler at D’albora Marina in Nelson Bay just after 8 am yesterday morning.

Multiple agencies including a hazmat specialty team established a containment zone around the the 50 ft vessel which was leaking diesel and engine oil.

Booms and absorbent materials were used to limit environmental damage while a drone was also launched to better determine the amount of area affected by the spill.

The marina will continue to be monitored until the recovery of the trawler.

*Photo – Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue via Facebook