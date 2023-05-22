70yo man killed in crash at Ferrodale

Police are asking for the public to help them with dashcam footage as part of their investigations into a fatal crash at Ferrodale.

Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, approximately one kilometre north of the Medowie Road intersection at about 11:20am yesterday, following a single-vehicle crash.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers attended and were told an SUV had left the road and hit a tree.

The 70-year-old male driver of the car sadly died at the scene.

A 70-year-old woman, the passenger in the car, was conveyed to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition with suspected spinal injuries.

A crime scene was established and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash while a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

As police make inquiries, anyone with dashcam footage or information related to the incident are urged to contact Port Stephens-Hunter Police District or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.