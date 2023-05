Maitland residents can now book in for a bulky waste collection

Council says the website is now live and locals can schedule their collection ahead of the service starting on June 5.

Each household in the local government area will have two passes each year to dispose of bulky household items and they can be redeemed as two do it yourself vouchers, where you take your own rubbish to the waste management centre, two kerbside collections or a mix of both.

Book in for waste collection here.