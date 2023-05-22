Pair charged over alleged assault after being refused service at Honeysuckle

Two women have been charged after allegedly assaulting bar staff at a business at Honeysuckle on Sunday.

Police say they were called to the licences premises on Honeysuckle Drive at about 3pm, with reports of the incident and when they arrived were told the pair became violent after being refused service.

The two women – both aged 23 – became confrontational with officers when they were questioned. It is alleged that one of them pushed an officer and resisted arrest.

One woman was charged with two counts of common assault, assaulting an officer and hinder or resist arrest. She was granted conditional bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.

The other woman was charged with common assault and resist arrest. She was also granted conditional bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court on June 8.