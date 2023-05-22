Police asking Novocastrians to keep an eye out for a missing man from the Central Coast

Police believe a man missing from the Central Coast might be in Newcastle.

31-year-old Jacob Leonard was last seen at a home on Jeannie Crescent at Berkeley Vale on Friday, May 12.

Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.

Jacob is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165ccm tall, thin build, with brown hair and is believed to be driving a white Mazda vehicle with NSW registered plate of DL91TL.

Jacob is known to frequent the Central Coast areas including Wyong, Newcastle and Berkley Vale.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Tuggerah Lakes Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.