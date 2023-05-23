Lake Macquarie Council adopts budget with first surplus in five years

Lake Macquarie Council has adopted its first surplus budget in five years.

Councillors voted to adopt the 2023-24 Operational Plan at last night’s meeting which includes a $118.8 million capital works spend over the next financial year that will be fully funded in the total budget of $351.3 million, with an operating surplus of $1.35 million.

Spending over the next 12 months includes the Hunter Sports Centre expansion, replacement of bridges in Martinsville and reconstruction of Awaba House at Booragul.

Mayor Kay Fraser said Council received more than 100 submissions during the draft plan’s public exhibition – a record for a mid-cycle Operational Plan.

“Key themes emerging from those submissions included a desire for us to upgrade local roads, improve traffic facilities like roundabouts and intersections, and increase spending on shared pathways and other pedestrian infrastructure,” she said.

“I’m pleased that these broadly reflect our focus of spending over the coming financial year.”

The plan outlines $22.8 million in spending on road resealing, resurfacing and rehabilitation for 2023-2024, with another $7.4 million to be spent on traffic and transport upgrades.

That includes intersection improvements at Alton Road, University Drive and Freemans Drive, Cooranbong, underpass lights at Fassifern Road, Fassifern, road rehabilitation on Harper Avenue, Edgeworth, intersection upgrades on Myall Road, Garden Suburb and road rehabilitation on Floraville Road, Belmont North and Piriwal Street, Pelican.

Council expects to spend $8.1 million on cycling facilities, and a further $5.7 million on footpaths and pedestrian improvements.