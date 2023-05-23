Supercross Championship to kick off in Newcastle again

The Fox Australian Supercross Championship AUS-X Triple Crown will kick off in Newcastle again this year.

Last year almost 20,000 fans packed into McDonald Jones Stadium to witness the Championship for the first time in over a decade.

It’s another big coup for the stadium and the wider Hunter region after hosting Elton John for two shows and securing dates in January for Pink who is bringing her Summer Carnival Tour to town.

The local Supercross event will kick off on November 11, before heading to Victoria and South Australia.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, followed by general sale on Friday.