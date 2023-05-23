Police Launch Appeal For Information After Four Cars Stolen

Newcastle Police are appealing for public assistance after four vehicles were allegedly stolen from a not-for-profit in Hamilton North over the weekend.

Two 2020 Kia Cerato sedans (one white and one silver), a 2020 silver Toyota Corolla sedan and a white 2019 Kia Sportage SUV are believed to have been taken from a Clyde Street address some time between 9.30pm last Friday and 9am on Saturday.

Authorities located one of the Kia sedans dumped outside a set of Bar Beach units on Light Street at about 11.50pm on Sunday, before tracking down another of the vehicles on Robert Street, Jesmond around 6.30pm on Monday.

So far police have not been able to arrest any suspects in relation to the thefts.

As part of their inquiries they are calling for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.