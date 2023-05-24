Fair Work Commission called in amid long-running stoush between University of Newcastle and Tertiary Education Union

The Fair Work Commission is set to wade into a long-running stoush between staff and management at the University of Newcastle.

For nearly two years now the uni and members of the National Tertiary Education Union have been at logger-heads as they attempt to hash out a new enterprise bargaining agreement.

The latest offer on Friday, which included a per cent pay increase was rejected by the Union which said it had already applied for Fair Work to intervene. University Vice-Chancellor Alex Zelinsky said in a staff-wide email sent yesterday that it had also sought help from the umpire.

The issues will be heard by the commission next Tuesday.