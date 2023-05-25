Man To Front Singleton Court Over Involvement In $1.2m Money Laundering Operation

One of the accused in a $1.3 million money laundering and fraud case will appear in a Hunter court today.

The 27-year-old was arrested at Campsie in Sydney’s south-west by Strike Force Artal detectives in February after a seven month investigation into a the operations of a phone scam syndicate.

He was granted strict conditional bail and will front Singleton Local Court today, up on charges of recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime greater than $5000.

Following his arrest, investigators raided a home in Bankstown on May 16. During the search, mobile phones, electronic storage devices and cash were seized and will undergo forensic examination.

On Wednesday this week, police subsequently laid charges against a 36-year-old woman who was arrested in Sydney at about 12.30pm.

It will be alleged in court that she used false and stolen identities to launder $1.2 million, obtained through phone scams, into gift cards, gambling accounts and other bank accounts.

The woman was granted strict conditional bail to appear before Downing Centre Local Court on June 14.

Investigations under Strike Force Artal are ongoing.