Pay rise for Maitland Mayor and Councillors

Maitland Council has voted in favour of a pay increase for themselves.

The local government area was upgraded from a Regional Centre to a Regional Strategic Area, which allows Councillors to receive a pay bump.

In December last year, Council formally resolved to make a submission to the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal on the way they were categorised this year, consistent with their position that the model had deficiencies and due to Maitland’s growth and strategic influence is was not properly categorised.

The Tribunal acknowledged Council’s submission and their categorisation was changed.

As a result, Council determined earlier this week to implement the maximum fee payable under the Regional Strategic Area category which means Mayor Philip Penfold will receive a $40,000-a-year pay rise taking his yearly wage to $94,000, while Councillors will all get a an increase of about $7,000.

It brings Maitland ahead of Lake Macquarie and behind Newcastle when it comes to Mayoral salary.