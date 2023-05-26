Couple charged over alleged copper theft in the Hunter

A couple have been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of copper from businesses in the Hunter.

Police say they’ve been investigating thefts that have occurred across Newcastle and Port Stephens over the last three months.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers attended a unit on Heather Street at Heatherbrae at 12pm on Wednesday and arrested a 48-year-old man over alleged outstanding warrants.

During a search of the property, police located a large amount of copper wire, power tools, electronic devices and drugs which were all seized to undergo forensic examination.

A 47-year-old woman was also arrested at the property and both people were taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.

The man was charged with possess prohibited drug, three counts of receive/dispose stolen property<$5000 and three counts of goods suspected stolen in/on premises. He was refused bail at Raymond Terrace Local Court yesterday and will remain behind bars until his next appearance on June 6 in Sydney.

The woman was charged with possess prohibited drug, goods suspected stolen in/on premises and three counts of receive/dispose stolen property<$5000. She was granted to conditional bail to appear at the same court on Monday 19 June 2023.