Rare sighting of blue pygmy whale off Central Coast

A drone operator on the Central Coast has captured footage of a rare pygmy blue whale.

Chris Dick noticed a tell-tale spout off Terrigal on Wednesday afternoon and flew his drone over to check it out.

At first he thought it was two whales back-to-back but then he realised it was one huge blue whale about 25-metres long.

Rumour has it there have only been about four sightings in the past 100 years of the blue whale species on the east coast.

Marine wildlife experts have said the whale didn’t look particularly healthy and was a little thin which would explain why it was spotted so close to the coast.