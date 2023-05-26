What Were You Wearing petition to be debated in Parliament after garnering 20,000 signatures

A petition calling for mandatory spiking and sexual violence training for security and bar staff has now garnered over 20,000 signatures, meaning it will be debated in State Parliament.

What Were You Wearing Australia founder and Newcastle Local Woman of the Year, Sarah Williams, launched the petition with the support of Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp, following an incident at Finnegan’s Hotel in December 2022.

A 22-year-old woman claimed she had her drink spiked at the venue, before allegedly being picked up and dragged out of the pub, before her friends intervened.

The friends also claim the security staff were not helpful and actually became aggressive toward them after seeking help.

The petition will be debated in June.